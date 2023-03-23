Notes on CM Punk and the Motor City Machine Guns

Mar 23, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: AEW

CM Punk is a fan of Steve Keirn’s new book, praising it in a comment on a recent social media post. The AEW star, who is currently out due to injury and whose status with the company is uncertain, recently commented on a post from Pro Wrestling Podcast’s Instagram that referenced Dax Harwood recently saying that the book made him miss wrestling.

Punk wrote in the comments:

“Best book about a fascinating man in a strange business since Bret wrote his book.”

“Great story about Gator and Koko fighting in the locker room and then lawler drags em in the office the next day and they squash it. Fascinating.”

– The Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have signed new contracts with Impact Wrestling. Terms of the contracts were not released.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rachelle Riveter

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal