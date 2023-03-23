Maki Itoh on why she hasn’t considered longer US run

Maki Itoh has not had lengthy runs in the US, and she recently explained why that’s a conscious choice of hers. Itoh has appeared for AEW, GCW and other promotions during short stints in States, and she explained to Fightful that she’s careful to keep herself from bring overexposed in the country.

“I have not thought about doing it at all,” Itoh said of a longer US tour. “If I appear too often, the magic of Maki Itoh is gone. Artificial scarcity is important to me. It’s important for the Maki Itoh branding. I don’t want to do a long-term, three-month thing, one or two weeks is fine. For my brand, artificial scarcity is important for the American audience to appreciate me.”

Itoh is a regular for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, where she is a former International Princess Champion, and is also a member of the Japanese idol group Tokiwoikiru. Her last US match was earlier this month at GCW Ransom, where she teamed with Rina Yamashita and VENY against Billie Starkz, Janai Kai and Sawyer Wreck.