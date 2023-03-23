FTR to depart AEW if they lose title match against The Gunns

The real-life contract situation of FTR in All Elite Wrestling has moved to on screen after last night’s episode of Dynamite.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler appeared on the show last night and challenged Colten and Austin Gunn for the AEW World Tag Team titles. Initially, The Gunns refused the challenge but after Harwood said that they would depart AEW if The Gunns beat them, Colten and Austin accepted the challenge and then spit in FTR’s faces.

The date for the match has not been announced but FTR said that their contracts are up in April.

A few days ago, Dax continued playing up their contract situation online.

“Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know,” he wrote on Twitter. “We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all.”