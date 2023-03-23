CM Punk deletes comments in response to Dave Meltzer

CM Punk took to his Instagram Stories today to respond to comments made by Dave Meltzer, and ended up taking shots at Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The post has since been deleted, but can bee read below.

Meltzer wrote the following comments on his message board, “Do you know why they didn’t advertise Punk vs. Moxley longer and why it had a short build? Because Punk agreed to it, then AEW got a legal letter saying he wasn’t down with it and wasn’t doing it and they didn’t know if he’d come until Tony put his foot down. There are a lot of nice things I can say about him, and you can absolutely argue his position on Moxley was correct, but you can’t argue he willingly did what he was asked in that scenario.”

Punk responded with a post that was deleted right after it was published. Punk gave his side of the story on the build to his AEW World Title match with then-champion Jon Moxley at All Out 2022.

“SIGH,” Punk wrote. “I wasn’t cleared to come back to wrestle yet. Then plan was to wrestle at the ppv. I sat and listened to moxleys Rocky three idea. I explained how I’d never seen a Rocky movie.I and thought the idea sucked but if the boss wanted to do it whatever. He said he wouldn’t lose to me. I’d never experienced someone refusing to lose to me. I just laughed. I asked Tony if this was what he wanted. He said yes. He’s the boss so I said okay but I’d need to be cleared first. They kept saying it could just be a squash so I didn’t need to be cleared. I scoffed at that. My health is more important. Dave Meltzer is a liar. Jericho is a liar and a stooge. There were plans but plans always change but I’ll never put a company above my health ever again.”

Punk was on the shelf with a broken foot during the summer of 2022, but he returned on the August 10 edition of Dynamite. Punk, as AEW World Champion, faced interim champion Jon Moxley two weeks later, and Moxley won to officially begin his second reign with the title. Punk then won the AEW World Title back less than two weeks later at All Out. This is the same pay-per-view where Punk, AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite, and former AEW Producer Ace Steel were suspended for a backstage fight. Punk suffered a torn triceps in that match with Moxley, and has been away since then. Punk was also stripped of the title due to the suspension, but Moxley ended up winning the vacant title by defeating Bryan Danielson in tournament finals. MJF defeated Moxley for the title at Full Gear back in November, and has been champion ever since.