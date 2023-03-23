Alexa Bliss appears on The Masked Singer

WWE’s Alexa Bliss was unmasked on FOX’s The Masked Singer tonight. Bliss appeared on the sixth episode of the ninth season of the hit FOX reality singing competition. She performed under the Axolotl mask, and sang “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” by Leann Rimes as this was Country Night on the show.

Panelist Jenny McCarthy correctly named Bliss as the celebrity under the Axolotl mask. Nicole Scherzinger picked McKayla Maroney, while Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong incorrectly guessed WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella or Brie Bella.

The clue Bliss gave to the panelists went like this, “NFL star Robert Woods holds a helmet with the words ‘2.3 million.’ That’s how many people watch me when I work, and that’s just on a Monday.”

The voice-over to Bliss’ package said, “I’m so excited to be a part of your world on Country Night as the Axolotl. Axo-what? I had to Google it too. It’s a mouthful, but she’s very cute and rowdy, just like me. But while I’m confident in all that now, it took a long time to get here. As a kid I was bullied so bad, I had to transfer schools. They made me feel so small and I let their words eat away at me so much, that’s what I stopped doing – eating. I almost withered away. Until one day during my darkest moment, I heard a song that helped me recover. I fell in love with the voice, and eventually the man. He helped me realize that the only way my life would be a perfect 10 was to build myself up instead of tearing myself down. Now I’m definitely not the best singer who has ever stepped on this stage, but I do promise I will embrace my inner diva and have the most fun. Xo xo!”

Bliss was the first to be unmasked on tonight’s show. Holly Robinson Peete was unmasked as The Fairy, and also eliminated along with Bliss. The unknown celebrity under the Macaw mask advanced to next week’s show. You can read Variety’s full recap here.

Bliss tweeted on the experience and wrote, “It was me behind the #AxolotlMask! [heart emojij x 3] What an amazing experience! Thank you to @Wwe & @MaskedSingerFOX! The Masked Singer will return next week on @FOXTV! #TheMaskedSinger”

Bliss joins AEW’s Chris Jericho as pro wrestlers who have competed on The Masked Singer. Jericho appeared in November 2022.

As we’ve noted, Bliss has been out of action on a planned hiatus since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Blair at the Royal Rumble in late January. Bliss revealed just today that she is recovering from a “quick and easy procedure” to remove basal cell carcinoma (BCC), which is described as the most common form of skin cancer. Bliss also said she has a “short healing time” from the procedure, but there’s no word yet on when she will be back to work for WWE.