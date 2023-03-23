AEW Dynamite viewership/rating for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 954,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 11.97% from the last week’s episode, which drew 852,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 22.22% from last week’s 0.27 rating. This week’s 0.33 key demographic rating represents 434,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 23.3% from last week’s 352,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.27 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #11 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #29 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #39 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fifth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. This was the highest total audience and key demo rating since February 22. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were just under the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 11.97% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 22.22% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 8.79% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 19.51% from the previous year.

The NBA game between the Suns and the Lakers on ESPN at 10:15pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.66 rating, also drawing 1.696 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.196 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating for the #8 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.777 million viewers, also drawing a 0.53 key demo rating. Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.72 rating, also drawing 5.189 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, FTW Champion Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match, a promo from Adam Cole, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defending against Top Flight, Sting, Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade, plus IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in a non-title match, which was the main event.