Updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver

Below is the updated card for the 4/1 NXT Stand & Deliver event after last night’s NXT episode-

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca or Indi Hartwell or Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. 3/28 Battle Royal winner vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Gallus (c)

Unsanctioned Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)

Winners gain control of Chase University.