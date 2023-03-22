NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 550,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 6.77% from last week’s 590,000 viewers for the post-Roadblock episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 20% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 19.89% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #29 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #19 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #68 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #51 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest total audience of the year so far, going back to the December 6 episode, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both under the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 6.77% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 20% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 12.42% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.28% from the show that aired one year ago.

The World Baseball Classic finals between Japan and the United States on FS1 topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.46 rating. The WBC finals game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.480 million viewers.

The Voice on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 5.267 million viewers, also drawing a 0.46 key demo rating. Univision’s Mi Camino Es Amarte topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.48 rating, also drawing 1.695 million viewers.

Tuesday’s live edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov, the Great Debate with The Schism and Chase U, plus Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria and Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton in Stand & Deliver NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match Qualifiers. The main event ended up being Pretty Deadly vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes.