News on Dustin Rhodes and Brian Cage

– In an interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling (via Fightful), Dustin Rhodes gave an update on the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, which he said he hopes to open this summer. Here are highlights:

On bringing back prior students for matches: “I’ve thought about that and I try to bring some from past showcases and camps to just put them in, I want them in there to help this match because they do have a little more experience. When I’m booking this thing, I want it to be like a staircase. I want it to be exciting at the beginning and only grow each match after that. Having a student showcase with ex-students, I’ve thought about that, but we have these camps and this is their time to shine a little bit. With Rhodes Wrestling Association opening up, I can do more of those things so they have a chance to work in front of a crowd locally in Austin.”

On if he hopes to do more booking and open up Rhodes Wrestling Association: “That is correct. It’s probably going to happen sometime late summer. It’ll be local here. I know we’ve had Inspire come to town and Wrestle Circus a little ways back, and a couple more, but we can really take over this market in Austin and do something big with it. That’s all I’m hoping for. These kids have a place to go in front of kids and people to feel their energy. This is only so much. When you have 300 people, it gives you a lot more energy. Austin is a great pro wrestling city.”

– Brian Cage, who is currently under contract with AEW until the end of this month, wrote on Twitter that he heard Bobby Lashley will need an opponent for WrestleMania. “Pretty sure I got nothing to do and in town after SuperCard of Honor,” Cage said.

Cage is one third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team champions as part of The Embassy and will have his last match for the promotion on Friday, March 31, before he becomes a free agent. “Undefeated against lashley at Impact. Best body guys of individual companies,” he continued. “If there was a forbidden door like never before, Lashley vs Cage III at WrestleMania would be it.”