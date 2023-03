AEW teams up with The Feldman Agency and Tourbo Entertainment for House Rules

All Elite Wrestling today announced an exclusive partnership with The Feldman Agency and Tourbo Entertainment, Canada’s leading live entertainment companies.

The partnership will bring AEW’s new live event series, AEW House Rules, to local venues across North America and provide fans with a spectacular and engaging environment.

In addition, The Feldman Agency and Tourbo will also provide support to explore multi-faceted brand partnerships.

AEW House Rules makes its Canadian debut on Saturday, July 15 at the Scotiabank Saddledome during the legendary Calgary Stampede in Calgary. Further show dates will be announced soon.

“As we expand into the Canadian market, we will leverage The Feldman Agency and Tourbo’s relationships and expertise to bring our fans an incredible live-event experience,” said Rafael Morffi, AEW’s VP of Live Events. “We’re continuously looking for ways to engage with our fans in new and memorable ways. Our ‘AEW House Rules’ series is just the beginning.”

“AEW quickly identified The Feldman Agency and Tourbo as the perfect partner to enhance our efforts in the Canadian market,” said Jeff Jarrett, AEW’s Director of Business Development. “We look forward to a strong partnership as we expand throughout Canada.”

Joel Baskin, Vice-President of The Feldman Agency & Tourbo Entertainment, added, “We are excited about the partnership with AEW and the new opportunities we will be able to produce with this collaboration. Since its inception, and in a very short amount of time, AEW has seen remarkable growth, providing high-quality fan experiences in the world of professional wrestling. We are thrilled to have the privilege to work with Tony Khan, Jeff Jarrett, Rafael Morffi and the rest of the AEW team.”