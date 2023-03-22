AEW Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view tickets on pre-sale this morning

The pre-sale for the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view will kick off today at 10AM ET on Ticketmaster.ca.

Fans can use the codes REBMC2 or CHLS3X to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Friday. The pre-sale will run through Thursday, March 23 at 10PM ET. This is expected to be a very popular event and tickets will likely vanish very, very quickly.

The second Forbidden Door show will take place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, January 25.