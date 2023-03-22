3/22/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Independence, Missouri.

Adam Page is in the parking lot, standing by an ambulance. Brandon Cutler is in it with Matt Jackson, and it pulls away. Page walks over to another ambulance, where Nick Jackson is, and rides away with him. Excalibur informs us that The Young Bucks were attacked in the parking lot, as Don Callis tries to calm Kenny Omega down to prepare for his match later on.

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Sting vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher and The Blade (w/Penelope Ford)

Cassidy and Sabian start the match. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Sabian ducks and applies a side-headlock. Cassidy turns it into one of his own, but Sabian comes back and sends Cassidy to the outside. Cassidy comes back and sends Sabian to the outside, and then puts his hands in his pockets. Cassidy delivers a dropkick as Sabian gets back into the ring, and then Butcher tags in. Sting tags in and Butcher delivers right hands, but Sting isn’t fazed. Sting delivers right hands of his own and kicks Butcher in the midsection. Butcher backs Sting into the corner and pokes him in the eye. Butcher bites Sting’s head and goes for a splash, but Sting dodges it and hits the Stinger Splash. Sting goes for the Scorpion Death Lock, but Sabian and Blade get into the ring to break it up. Sabian and Blade throw Allin and Cassidy to the outside, and then Blade tags in. Butcher and Blade suplex Sting down and Sabian goes up top, but Sting rolls away from the corner. Sabian goes to the opposite corner, but Sting rolls away again and tags in Allin as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher slams Allin down and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Sabian tags in, but Allin takes out Butcher and Blade in the corner. Allin goes after Sabian, but lands wrong on his knee. Butcher and Blade take Sting out, but Cassidy tags in. Cassidy drops Sabian with a diving cross-body and follows with a DDT. Cassidy delivers his kicks to Sabian, but Butcher drops Cassidy with a clothesline. Butcher goes for a power bomb, but Blade comes in and delivers a hanging neck-breaker. Sabian goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Sabian delivers a dropkick in the corner, but Sting tags in. Sting delivers Cassidy’s kicks to Sabian and drops him with a big clothesline. Sting delivers shots to Butcher and Blade and then locks Sabian in the Scorpion Death Lock. Butcher and Blade deliver shots to Sting and then beat him down to break the hold. Allin delivers shots to Butcher and Blade, and then kicks Blade in the face and bites Butchers hand. Allin delivers a double Coffin Splash, but Sabian takes him down. Cassidy delivers the Stundog Millionaire to Sabian and then dives onto Blade on the outside. Allin dives onto Butcher on the outside, and then Sting drops Sabian with the Scropion Death Drop for the pin fall.

Winners: Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Sting

-After the match, Cassidy puts his sunglasses on Sting as Allin stares up at the Double or Nothing banner hanging in the rafters.

Footage of the four-way brawl between Allin, MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry airs. A video package with MJF angry at all three others and the three of them talking about what AEW means to them airs. MJF says they all have to earn a title match against him, and they all say they will do whatever it takes to get a title match.

A video package for tonight’s Dream Match between El Hijo Del Vikingo and Kenny Omega airs.

Match #2 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (c) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

Dante and Austin start the match and Dante quickly takes him down. Colten tags in, but Dante controls him and tags in Darius. Top Flight clothesline The Gunns to the outside, and The Gunns walk around the ring. Austin and Dante tag back in and Dante delivers a shot to Colten. Colten comes back and guillotines Dante over the top rope, and Austin stomps Dante in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Darius tags in and drops The Gunns with clotheslines and Manhattan Drops. Darius kicks Colten in the head and drops Austin with a German suplex. Darius takes Colten down with a Spanish Fly and goes for the cover, but Colten kicks out. Dante tags back in, and then Austin makes a blind tag. Dante slams Austin down as Darius and Colten spill to the floor. Dante goes for the cover, but Austin kicks out. Dante goes for the Nose Dive, but Colten grabs his boot. Dante kicks him away and hits the Nose Dive, but Colten breaks up the cover at the two count. The Kingdom appear and beat down Darius on the outside, and then Dante takes them out with a dive. The Gunns take Dante out with 3:10 to Yuma and Austin gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Gunns

-After the match, The Kingdom and Top Flight brawl to the back, and then FTR come to the ring. The Gunns says they don’t respect FTR and there is nothing they could say to get a title match. Cash Wheeler says they will never challenge for the titles again if they lose to The Gunns, but The Gunns say no. Wheeler then says they will never tag in AEW again if they get a title shot and lose, but The Gunns say no again. Dax Harwood says is they get a title shot and lose, they will quit AEW. Austin asks if he heard them correctly, and Hardwood says yes. Austin accepts and they go to shake hands, but then The Gunns spit in FTR’sfaces and leave the ring.

Footage of Taya Valkyrie’s win on last Friday’s Rampage is shown. Renee Paquette interviews Jade Cargill backstage. Cargill says Valkyrie interrupts her moment last Wednesday and used her finisher last Friday. Smart Mark Sterling says they have a cease and desist for Valkyrie to stop using the move, and Leila Grey says she will deliver it personally to Valkyrie on this Saturday’s Rampage.

Match #3 – No Disqualification Match: Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway

Hathaway says he has not been cleared to compete, and then says he is retiring today. He hands his doctor’s note to Justin Roberts, but Roberts says it is a receipt for Wing Stop. Bryce Remsburg rips it up and the bell rings. Hathaway runs from the ring and goes to the crowd, but Hook catches him quickly and delivers shots. Hook brings him back to ringside and delivers more shots. Hook drops Hathaway with a shoulder-capture suplex on the floor and gets him back into the ring. Hook grabs a piece of barricade from under the ring and puts it in the ring. Hook props it in the corner as Hathaway rolls to the outside. Hathaway uses a fire extinguisher on Hook and grabs a chair. Hathaway swings the chair, but Hook stops him, steals the chair, and beats him down with it. Hook suplexes Hathaway onto the barricade and goes for the cover, but pulls him up at the two count. Hook locks in Redrum and Hathaway passes out.

Winner: Hook

-After the match, the rest of The Firm are backstage and Matt Hardy tells Ethan Page that he is the one who can finally beat Hook.

Adam Cole makes his way to the ring. Cole says we are seven days away from him making his in-ring return and he is feeling great. Cole says he has never been more ready and more prepared to do what he does best, and that is wrestle. Cole says he knows everyone is wondering who his opponent is going to be, but Daniel Garcia interrupts him. Garcia says a lot has changed since Cole has been gone. Garcia says he is now a locker room leader, and it is his job to welcome Cole back and put him in his place. Garcia runs down some of the guys that he has beaten during Cole’s absence and says he is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world, but then corrects himself and says sports entertainer instead. Cole says he likes Garcia and thinks he is good, but his problem is the company he keeps. Cole says he is one of the best wrestlers in the world and if Garcia wants to face him next week, then he is on. Cole says he is back and he hops Garcia knows what he is in for. Cole says next week will be a great night for him and the fans, but not so much for Garcia.

Alex Marvez interrupts Don Callis and Kenny Omega. Callis asks Omega what he is concerned about, and Omega says his best friends were taken away in ambulances. Callis says he sent Cutler and Michael Nakazawa away with them, and Callis says this might be the best thing to happen to them because now Omega can focus. Callis says the God of Professional Wrestling is back and it starts tonight.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley (w/Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Stu Grayson (w/Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver)

Moxley chops Grayson in the corner, but Grayson comes back with chops of his own. Moxley counters back with right hands and beats Grayson down. Moxley drops Grayson with a side-headlock take down, but Grayson comes back with a quick shot that sends Moxley to the floor. Grayson follows him out and kicks him in the midsection after missing with a chair shot. Grayson gets Moxley back into the ring and delivers a knee strike. Moxley comes back with a back suplex and sends Grayson into the barricade with a shoulder tackle as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley stomps on Grayson’s head in the ring. Moxley goes for the cover, but Grayson kicks out. Moxley kicks Grayson in the chest a few times, but Grayson fires up and delivers right hands. Grayson drops Moxley with an elbow strike and then delivers more elbows on the mat. Grayson slams Moxley down and connects with a corkscrew senton. Grayson goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. The other members of the Dark Order and The Blackpool Combat Club argue on the outside, but Grayson dives onto the BCC. Moxley dives onto Grayson and sends him into the barricade. Moxley gets Grayson back into the ring, but Grayson takes him down. Grayson connects with the 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Grayson goes for the Nightfall, but Moxley counters into the Bulldog Choke. Moxley transitions into knee strikes to the head and locks in a sleeper hold. Grayson gets to his feet and delivers a cannonball senton into the corner. Moxley comes back and goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Grayson ducks under and kicks Moxley in the head.

Grayson goes up top, but Moxley cuts him off and clubs him in the back. Moxley drags his fingernails into Grayson’s back and delivers a headbutt. Moxley delivers an avalanche Death Rider and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Dark Order get into the ring to protect Grayson as the BCC back away and leave through the crowd.

Renee Paquette interviews Ricky Starks. Starks says he is done talking and challenges Juice Robinson to come find him on Rampage this Saturday.

A new episode of QTV airs. Footage of Powerhouse Hobbs defeating Rey Fenix on last week’s Rampage is shown, and then the QTV staff makes fun of Fenix and Alex Abrahantes. Aaron Solo says he hacked into all of Wardlow’s accounts and then QT Marshall says Hobbs will defend the AEW TNT Championship on Rampage, and his opponent is then revealed as Penta El Zero Miedo.

Match #5 – Singles Match: Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm (w/Ruby Soho and Saraya)

Storm delivers an elbow strike and stomps Blue down in the corner. Blue comes back with a back elbow, and then delivers forearm shots. Storm sends Blue off the ropes, but Blue kicks her in the face. Storm comes back with elbow strikes, but Blue delivers a face-buster on her knee. Storm goes to the floor, but Blue takes her down with a hurricanrana. Blue gets Storm back into the ring and goes up top. Storm cuts her off and delivers a Hip Attack that sends her to the floor. Saraya and Soho stomp Blue on the floor and Storm slams her into the ring apron. Storm chops Blue against the ring post a couple of times. Blue dodges the third one and Storm hits the post, and then Blue delivers a shot to Soho. Storm takes Blue down from behind and slams her into the ring apron as the show heads to a commercial.