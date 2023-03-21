WWE A&E rating/viewership for this past Sunday

Sunday’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler drew 350,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.61% from last week’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Kane, which drew 383,000 viewers. The Lawler doc aired for one hour instead of the standard two hours for the Biography episodes.

The Biography doc on Lawler drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 15.38% from last week’s 0.13 key demo rating for the Kane special. The 0.11 key demo rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 15.88% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Lawler doc ranked #38 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #33 ranking.

The Lawler doc ranked #87 for the night in viewership on cable. This is up from last week’s #89 rating.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Lawler was down from the Biography Season 2 viewership average of 496,000 viewers, and down from the Season 1 viewership average of 736,125 viewers. The Lawler doc key demo rating is down from the Season 2 average of 0.13, and down from the Season 1 average of 0.27.

A&E also aired a one-hour Biography: WWE Legends doc on Paige (AEW’s Saraya) on Sunday night, which drew 297,000 viewers at 9pm ET. This is down 0.00% from the 350,000 viewers that the Lawler doc drew the hour before, and down 0.00% from the 383,000 viewers that the Kane doc drew the week before.

The Biography doc on Paige drew a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 15.38% from last week’s 0.13 key demo rating for the Kane special, and down 0.00% from the 0.11 key demo rating for the Lawler doc that aired the hour before. The 0.10 key demo rating represents 130,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 15.88% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Paige doc ranked #39 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #33 ranking.

The Paige doc ranked #98 for the night in viewership on cable. This is down from last week’s #89 rating.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Paige was down from the Biography Season 2 viewership average of 496,000 viewers, and down from the Season 1 viewership average of 736,125 viewers. The Paige doc key demo rating is down from the Season 2 average of 0.13, and down from the Season 1 average of 0.27.

The Lawler documentary drew the second-lowest total audience in the history of the WWE Biography series, over all three seasons so far, and the third-lowest key demo rating in the history of the series so far, tied with Season 2 docs on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Edge. The Paige doc drew the lowest total audience in the history of the WWE Biography series, over all three seasons, and the second-lowest key demo rating in the history of the series.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita drew 271,000 viewers. This is down 5.57% from last week’s Rivals episode on WWE Hall of Famer Triple H and Batista, which drew 287,000 viewers.

The WWE Rivals episode on Trish vs. Lita also drew a 0.11 key demo rating, which is up 22.22% from last week’s 0.09 rating for Triple H vs. Batista. This week’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 22.22% from the 117,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.09 key demo rating drew.

The Trish vs. Lita doc ranked #37 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #53 ranking.

The Trish vs. Lita episode ranked #108 for the night in viewership in cable. This is down from last week’s #96 ranking.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Trish vs. Lita was down from the Rivals Season 1 viewership average of 370,222 viewers. The Trish vs. Lita episode key demo rating was even with the Season 1 average of 0.11.

The Trish vs. Lita episode drew the second-lowest total audience in the history of the WWE Rivals series, over both seasons so far. This week’s episode drew the fifth-lowest key demo rating in the history of the series so far, tied with one other.

The NCAA dominated cable and broadcast TV on Sunday night. The NCAA Basketball Tournament game between FDU and Florida Atlantic on TruTV topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 0.88 key demo rating, also drawing 2.941 million viewers. The NCAA Tournament game between TCU and Gonzaga on TBS topped the night in viewership with 2.968 million viewers, also drawing a 0.85 key demo rating for the #2 spot.

The NCAA tournament game on CBS at 5:15pm, which depended on the market, topped the night on network TV with a 2.64 key demo rating. The same NCAA game also topped the night on network TV in viewership with 10.911 million viewers.