Viewership/rating for this week’s WWE Raw

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.705 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 6.67% from last week’s 1.827 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.779 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.885 million), the second hour drew 1.760 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.855 million) and the final hour drew 1.575 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.768 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 1.92% from last week’s 0.52 key demo rating. The 0.53 key demo rating represents 691,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.92% from the 678,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.52 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

RAW ranked #10 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Ingraham Angle, the NBA game between the Suns and the Warriors on ESPN, and Gutfeld!. This down from last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. The Suns vs. Warriors NBA game also topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.59 key demo rating, drawing 1.882 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since January 16. This was the fourth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. The total audience was under the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was above. This week’s RAW viewership was down 6.67% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 1.92% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 0.29% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 10.42% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time -LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss the end of their war, in-ring face-off with Brock Lesnar and Omos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed vs. Elias, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match, plus Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight, which was the main event.