The Mysterios on Smackdown

It was announced during Monday’s RAW that 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will be on this week’s SmackDown with his wife Angie and daughter Aliyah. Dominik Mysterio said he will also be there.

Dominik defeated Johnny Gargano on Monday’s RAW, then revealed that he will be on SmackDown to ask his mother for permission to do the WrestleMania 39 match with his father. Dominik has challenged his father for weeks, but Rey keeps turning him down because he said that will be a disgrace as a father.

WWE previously announced that Rey will wrestle LA Knight on Friday’s show.

Below is the updated card for Friday’s show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

* The Mysterio Family will appear as Dominik Mysterio asks his mom for permission to wrestle his dad at WrestleMania