Nia Jax comments on possibly joining AEW
“I actually would consider joining AEW.
I keep getting asked that question, and I usually just say no, but, I think I actually would. I’m really good friends with Saraya and I love what she’s doing there.”
– Nia Jax (via K&S Virtual Signing)
