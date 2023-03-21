Nia Jax comments on possibly joining AEW

Mar 21, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

“I actually would consider joining AEW.

I keep getting asked that question, and I usually just say no, but, I think I actually would. I’m really good friends with Saraya and I love what she’s doing there.”

Nia Jax (via K&S Virtual Signing)

