News for tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL with more build for Stand & Deliver.

The next qualifiers for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver will take place tonight with Lyra Valkyria vs. Wendy Choo and Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton. Last week’s show saw Zoey Stark defeat Sol Ruca to qualify, while Gigi Dolin defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James to qualify. There is still no word yet on if NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will be good to go for the Ladder Match. Tonight’s show will also feature a Great Debate with The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid going up against Chase U’s Andre Chase, Thea Hail and Duke Hudson.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight’s NXT:

* JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Great Debate: The Schism faces off with Chase U

* Stand & Deliver NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Wendy Choo vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Stand & Deliver NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton