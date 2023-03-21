Mercedes Mone would like to face Mickie James, Will Ospreay’s replacement announced

Mar 21, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Mone wants to retire Mickie James

“So I definitely would love to face Mickie James and retire her ass. Send her back to that rodeo and go ride that horse. Bye, Mickie.”

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Hiroshi Tanahashi will replace the injured Will Ospreay who was to face “Speedball” Mike Bailey at IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s joint show Multiverse United.

“On March 30th, there is a joint show between New Japan and IMPACT Wrestling. Speaking about the circumstances… Will Ospreay is injured. That’s where this trump card, a substitute trump card, comes in. You’ll regret choosing me. I’m going to leave an IMPACT!”

