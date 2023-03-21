LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video on Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver. We see how they fought in Gargano’s front yard last week. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– We go right to the ring and out come the Stand & Deliver hosts – Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly. Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions.

Pretty Deadly says their first official act as hosts is to wipe the footage of Carmelo Hayes and NXT Champion Bron Breakker from last week’s show. They go on about how Hayes and Breakker attacked them last week. They also reveal they have custom outfits planned for Stand & Deliver. They knock what Hayes and Breakker were wearing last week – main event talent but not main event fashion.

The music interrupts and out comes Hayes and Trick Williams. They take shots at Pretty Deadly and Trick gets yells at them. There’s a breakdown of communication as Pretty Deadly only speaks The King’s English, but they understand that Hayes and Trick want a tag team match tonight. Trick and Hayes are also down, but Trick reveals that he got Breakker to team with Hayes tonight.

Hayes is a bit confused, which gives Pretty Deadly an opening for a sneak attack. They fight Trick off and go to work on Hayes until the music hits and out comes Breakker. Bron destroys Pretty Deadly and clears the ring of them. Bron helps Hayes and they shake, and hold fists. Bron says he will make sure nothing happens to Hayes between now and Stand & Deliver. Hayes quickly pulls away from Bron and regroups with Trick at ringside.

– We see Indi Hartwell and Tiffany Stratton walking backstage. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Trick Williams is walking backstage with Carmelo Hayes. Hayes isn’t thrilled with Williams booking him to team with Bron Breakker. Hayes says if Bron wants his best in Los Angeles, he will get it, but he’s not happy with tonight’s teaming up. Trick makes the case for Hayes being able to learn all about Bron in tonight’s match. Trick says will make sure they win tonight and he will handle business, then Hayes will have a cheat code, he will be ready for Stand & Deliver.

– We get a look at the situation surrounding NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and the Stand & Deliver Ladder Match.

Stand & Deliver NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton

We go back to the ring and out comes Tiffany Stratton for the next Stand & Deliver Women’s Title Ladder Match qualifier. Out next comes Indi Hartwell. The winners will join Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin as confirmed Ladder Match entrants. Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria will take place later.

The bell rings and they go at it. Indi takes control as a “Indi Wrestling!” chant starts up. Tiffany turns it around for a 2 count. Indi comes back with a lariat, and another.

Stratton kicks Indi and nails a snap suplex for 2. Stratton works Indi over from corner to corner. Indi punches back but Stratton elbows her, then hits a back somersault splash into the corner. Indi hangs in there and keeps fighting but Stratton has her on the apron.

Indi looks to capitalize but Stratton trips her on the apron and she goes down. Stratton poses to boos and some cheers as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and fans rally as Indi tries to fight out of Stratton’s headlock in the middle of the ring. Indi with a jawbreaker and more offense but Stratton drops her for 2. Stratton runs Indi face-first into the turnbuckles, then nails a double stomp for a 2 count as fans do dueling chants.

Stratton counters Indi from the corner but misses a swing, then Indi slams her to the mat. Fans rally as they both struggle to get up. They trade big right hands now. Indi unloads and drops Stratton. Indi keeps control for another close 2 count. Indi runs the ring but Stratton catches her with a big powerslam for 2. Stratton is frustrated now.

Stratton springboards in with a senton but Indi moves, then comes right back with a Spinebuster for 2. They tangle in the corner now. Stratton with the Celtic Cross, then a big moonsault from the corner for the pin to win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

– After the match, Stratton stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Stratton now joins Stark and Dolin as confirmed entrants in the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.