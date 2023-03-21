Konnan reflects on the Dragon Lee WWE signing

Dragon Lee himself made the announcement after he and Dralsitico beat FTR to win the AAA Tag Team titles at the AAA Noche de Campeones event in Acapulco. During a recent episode of the MuscleManMalcolm podcast, AAA’s Konnan shared his thoughts on WWE’s process of obtaining permission to film Dragon Lee’s announcement of joining the company.

According to Konnan,WWE had to ask for permission, and despite any political issues that may exist between promotions, he believes it’s important to support each other in the wrestling industry. He stated that he doesn’t want to get caught up in any political drama and simply wants to focus on the benefits of working together.

Source: Keepin It 100