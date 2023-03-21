In which colleges and universities did the most famous wrestlers study

A wrestler requires more muscle than anything else to win. However, some have pushed their career prospects and potential a notch higher by acquiring a college degree. Some discovered their talent or advanced it while in college. Others made a deliberate effort to earn a degree despite the fame and fortune that come with wrestling.

No specific degree makes a wrestler better at his game. Some have studied tough courses like engineering and medicine while others chose arts and sciences. Here are the colleges that had the honor of hosting these superstars and the courses they took.

Missouri Valley College- Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is a multiple times WWE championship winner. It has taken him almost twenty professional years to achieve this fete. He has won other fights and titles along the way. However, over two decades ago, he was celebrating his degree in Human Service Agency Management from Missouri Valley College.

The college is located in Marshall, Missouri, having started in 1889. It is run by the Presbyterian Church. It offers more than 40 majors and an excellent opportunity for students in arts and sports to pursue their dreams. The school has a vibrant sporting culture and some of the best facilities any sportsman would desire to grow his talent. Its international student population makes it more attractive to students looking for a rich educational experience. It is affordable and offers numerous scholarships to students pursuing arts and sports.

Northern Michigan University- Chad Gable

Chad Gable seems to be enjoying the class as much as he enjoys the wrestling ring. He graduated from Northern Michigan State University. He had been wrestling long before joining college and won several championships. Chad joined the OSOEC program which enabled him to train as a professional wrestler.

Northern Michigan State University is one of the most prolific institutions in sports. It has a program that attracts students straight from high school, enabling them to pursue their academic goals without sidelining their talents in sports. He competed in the 2012 Olympics. He would later join Full Sail University and graduate with a Master’s in 2021. No one knows what other academic or wrestling qualification he will chase.

University of Oklahoma- Jake Hager

Jake Hager is an accomplished WWE World Champion. He fought in the ring under the name Jake Swager and is currently fighting under the Bellator MMA team in the heavyweight category. Jake enrolled at the University of Oklahoma as a sportsman playing football and wrestling. However, he switched to exclusive football in his sophomore year. While at it, he also pursued his passion for finance.

The University of Oklahoma is a public institution that started in 1890. It has one of the highest acceptance rates at 85% and an impressive completion rate of 66%. It has a rich sporting history, producing some of the best professionals in different disciplines. Its sporting teams go forth to win trophies in different disciplines. Jake Hager made the right choice and his professional sporting career paid off.

IONA College- Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose is the true definition of beauty and brain. She regards herself as God’s Greatest Creation because of her exploits in the ring. She has earned a bachelor’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology. It is while at the university that she pursued her passion for fitness.

Founded in 1940, IONA college has an impressive acceptance rate of 93%. It is located in New Rochelle in New York. As late as 2021, it was ranked among the top universities producing the highest earners in the USA. Run by the Roman Catholic church, it specializes in arts, business, and sciences. It was also awarded AACSB International recognition, an award only reserved for the top 5% of business schools in the world.

Colleges with a rich sporting career and the commitment to help their students to nurture their talents continue to produce some of the best sportsmen and women. While these superstars might not use their degrees on the ring, they have demonstrated the value of education in sports. If a student wants to pursue academics and sports, there are enough institutions to support their pursuit.