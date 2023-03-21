Impact Wrestling announces a sell out, Alicia Atout a free agent
I’m officially a free agent!
I’ve been granted my release from MLW. My time there allowed me to grow, be creative, and create some lifelong memories and friendships. I appreciate the opportunity and have so much love for that dope locker room.
Life’s constantly changing and I’m psyched for future adventures. Looking forward to my next chapter in wrestling. 👀✨
Impact has announced Friday’s Sacrifice PPV is sold out….