Impact Wrestling announces a sell out, Alicia Atout a free agent

– Alicia Atout sent out:

I’m officially a free agent!

I’ve been granted my release from MLW. My time there allowed me to grow, be creative, and create some lifelong memories and friendships. I appreciate the opportunity and have so much love for that dope locker room.

Life’s constantly changing and I’m psyched for future adventures. Looking forward to my next chapter in wrestling. 👀✨

Impact has announced Friday’s Sacrifice PPV is sold out….