Impact Wrestling announces a sell out, Alicia Atout a free agent

Mar 21, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Alicia Atout sent out:

I’m officially a free agent!

I’ve been granted my release from MLW. My time there allowed me to grow, be creative, and create some lifelong memories and friendships. I appreciate the opportunity and have so much love for that dope locker room.

Life’s constantly changing and I’m psyched for future adventures. Looking forward to my next chapter in wrestling. 👀✨

—–

Impact has announced Friday’s Sacrifice PPV is sold out….

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dawn Marie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal