WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.258 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 2.67% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.320 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.34% from the previous week’s 0.63 rating. This past week’s 0.59 key demo rating represents 770,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 6.32% from the 822,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.63 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #4 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #6 ranking. The 7pm coverage of the NCAA Tournament on CBS, where the game depended on the market, topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.887 million viewers, also drawing a 0.82 rating to top the key demographic.

SmackDown drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with the March 3 episode. Friday’s show drew well over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 2.67% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 6.34% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 5.17% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 1.72% from the same week in 2022.

NCAA coverage dominated cable and broadcast TV on Friday. The NCAA Tournament game between FDU and Purdue on TNT at 6:41pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.27 key demo rating. The FDU vs. Purdue game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.371 million viewers.

Friday’s live edition of SmackDown aired from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus with the winner facing WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes addressing the WWE Universe, Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, plus Sami Zayn confronting Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, which was the show-closing segment.