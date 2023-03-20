Teams announced for men’s Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania
WWE has announced that the men’s Showcase Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania will feature the following line-up: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez qualified for the women’s Fatal 4 Way on Smackdown last Friday and the final 3 teams will qualify soon.
Here is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled for Saturday 4/1 and Sunday 4/2 from So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes
Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C
Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat: GUNTHER (C) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor
Showcase Match: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. 3 women’s teams to be announced
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night 1 confirmed)
WrestleMania Host: The Miz