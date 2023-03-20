Teams announced for men’s Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania

WWE has announced that the men’s Showcase Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania will feature the following line-up: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez qualified for the women’s Fatal 4 Way on Smackdown last Friday and the final 3 teams will qualify soon.

Here is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled for Saturday 4/1 and Sunday 4/2 from So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat: GUNTHER (C) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Showcase Match: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. 3 women’s teams to be announced

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night 1 confirmed)

WrestleMania Host: The Miz