Puerto Rican frustration as Smackdown and Backlash tickets go on pre-sale

Fans in Puerto Rico suffered the same frustration fans in the United Kingdom went through for Money In The Bank when trying to purchase tickets for the Smackdown and Backlash combo events.

Tickets for these two shows, including the first WWE premium live event in the area since 2005, went on pre-sale earlier today but as expected, thousands of fans flocked the Ticketera website in hopes of securing a precious seat.

After spending hours in line as the website slowly updated, tickets were already gone by the time many fans reached their turn, sparking thousands of angry messages on social media.

The Ticketera website has no queue now but it also has no tickets left, be it for Smackdown or Backlash.

Both shows will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, the biggest indoor arena in Puerto Rico. WWE announced that global music superstar Bad Bunny will be the host of the show.