Hell in a Cell reportedly planned for Night 1 of WrestleMania

The Hell In a Cell match between Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Edge is reportedly scheduled for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. A new report from PWInsider adds that there’s also been talk of doing Dominik Mysterio vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on Night 1 as well.

There’s also talk of doing Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Night 2, along with Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, and Damage CTRL vs. Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul has been mentioned for Night 1 by Paul, and Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to headline Night 1. While also not officially announced, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos is expected for Night 1. Night 2 will be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It was noted that organizing the WrestleMania card is a fluid process as officials plan things out, so none of these are set in stone past Hell In a Cell.