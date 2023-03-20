Goldberg update

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is a free agent.

A new report from Fightful Select confirms that Goldberg’s WWE contract expired at the end of 2022, and no deal to renew or extend the contract was reached.

Goldberg has officially been a free agent since then.

The 56 year old Goldberg wrestled just once last year, losing the last match on his contract to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2022. At that point, there were still 10 months left on the deal, but Goldberg was out of contracted matches.

As noted earlier this month, Goldberg said in an interview that WWE owes him a retirement match. He also teased doing a match on his own in Israel.

There’s no word yet on what Goldberg has planned for his future, or if WWE is open to using him again.