Dark Side of the Ring producers working on Scott Hall episode
On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash revealed that producers of Dark Side of the Ring are working on an episode on Scott Hall.
Nash said that A&E – who are doing all these WWE Legends biographies – would not cover the post-traumatic stress which Hall had to endure following a fatal shooting back in 1983.
Hall, who was working as a bartender at The Dollhouse strip club in Orlando, killed his manager after the two had an argument and a struggle involving his manager’s gun ended with Hall firing the weapon. Hall was later charged with second-degree murder but charges were dropped.
“There’s a reason why so many of our warriors come back from combat and they take their lives because they’ve taken a life,” Nash said.
Nash added that he, Sean Waltman, and Scott’s son Cody are all wanted to be involved in the episode.
His story is so complex it can easily be a 2 or their first 3 part episode. His recovery in 2012 but the effects that covid had on him in 2020/2021.