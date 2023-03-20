Cody Rhodes: “I’m very proud of Julia [Hart]”

Cody Rhodes gives his thoughts on AEW Revolution.

The American Nightmare spoke with Good Karma Wrestling about his old company’s most recent pay-per-view, which saw MJF retain the world championship, House of Black become new Trios Champions, and Ricky Starks defeat Chris Jericho in the event’s opener.

Rhodes gave massive praise to the previously mentioned matchups, later adding that he’s proud of the work his “kids” have been doing. Check out his full thoughts on Revolution below.

On Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho:

I only saw some highlights from Ricky. I had a pirated feed, which I probably should have just figured out how to get a right fee. I thought Ricky did great; I was very proud of him. Chris Jericho’s an absolute legend. He’s more than a legend; he’s Chris Jericho. For Ricky to be able to deal with that and handle that in the way he did, I’m very proud of Ricky.

On Julia Hart and Malakai Black:

I’m very proud of Julia [Hart]. Just seeing her. I’m proud of Malakai [Black], actually, because he was somebody that I loved our interaction with, and I wanted to see more of that Malakai, and it’s been a minute. So to him deliver.