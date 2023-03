3/19/23 WWE house show results from Springfield, IL

– Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin

– Candice La Rae and Michin ( Mia Yim ) defeated Io Sky and Dakota Kai

– Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano

– Dominick Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar

– Cody Rhodes defeated LA Knight

– Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Maximum Male Models

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) defeated Chelsea Green / Becky Lynch / Bayley

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM

