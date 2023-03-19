WWE reportedly not happy with fans regarding autograph requests

WWE Management Is Reportedly Unhappy With Fans Asking Wrestlers For Items To Be Signed At Airports and Hotels.

PWInsider has reported that WWE officials and talents alike are unhappy at this, with it being believed that the videos were intended to paint the wrestlers in a bad light, which is especially frustrating for an all-time legend like Mysterio, who has such a good reputation.

It is believed that wrestlers are being advised against signing each and every item, toy, memorabilia, or trading card that is in front of them to try to clamp down and draw a line on what is expected of wrestlers in an environment such as an airport.