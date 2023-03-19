WrestleMania 39 ticket sales update with two weeks to go

Ticket sales for WrestleMania continue to sell and with the event just two weeks away, WWE has distributed a total of over 113,000 tickets so far for the two-night event.

WrestleMania Saturday on April 1 is currently at 56,242 tickets out while WrestleMania Sunday on April 2 is at 56,805 tickets according to the latest figures released by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

The SoFi Stadium is configured to hold 57,700 seats for each night at the moment and that can be expanded depending on if there will be a late rush for tickets in the days to come.

The last several stadium shows had WWE move thousands of more tickets in the final few days and SoFi Stadium can be expanded to hold legit over 90,000 fans, although WWE is looking likely to hit the 65,000 range.

