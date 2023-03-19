Steve Austin “not heard anything” about WrestleMania 39 appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin said that he has not heard anything about appearing on screen at WrestleMania 39 yet.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Austin told Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic. “We’re literally, as we speak right now, about two weeks away and it’s the biggest show of the year.”

The Rattlesnake was reportedly offered a match against Brock Lesnar which did not materialize but he thinks that WWE’s roster right now is good enough and there are many boys and girls who are fighting for that coveted spot on the WrestleMania card.

“They got plenty of names to draw from plenty of talent to draw from,” he continued. “I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current Superstars.”

Austin returned to the ring for the first time in 19 years last year at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, defeating Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match.