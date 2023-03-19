Rumors of Butch reverting to Pete Dunne character intensify
Butch of the Brawling Brutes has dropped a hint of a return of his Pete Dunne character after rumors starting hitting the web this week that the former WWE UK champion is going back to his original gimmick.
In a tweet, Butch posted a photo holding the WWE UK title in his signature entrance pose with the words, “remember.”
The 29-year-old has been wrestling as Butch since March 2022 when he was brought up to the main roster and aligned himself with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as The Brawling Brutes.
The name change was met with a barrage of criticism online as Dunne built his reputation as the Bruiserweight from his indie days all the way to NXT.
The Brit is a former WWE UK champion and NXT UK Tag Team champion.
r e m e m b e r pic.twitter.com/gTNZGZ71PR
— Pete ‘BUTCH’ Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) March 18, 2023
I get changing his name back from the generic Butch, but what character was there to revert to? Pete Dunne was generic as hell. He was a boring guy in tights in a roster filled with boring men in tights in NXT. The bending the fingers is the only thing that anybody would care to remember.
Butch was too over the top that it made him a weaker commodity because it interfered with his in-ring work.
But the version he’s been doing as of late is the perfect mix. He’s got the Dunne ring-work mixed with the Butch character tics. I don’t see Pete Dunne ever being any more interesting then what he is now. But i’d rather he’d be called Pete Dunne than Butch. Honestly Peter Butch isn’t a bad name change either if they want a new trademark name.
“The bending the fingers is the only thing that anybody would care to remember”
I agree with you about NXT but he did have some amazing matches in NXT UK. His match against Tyler Bate for the NXT UK Championship, to start with.
That said, I’m so glad he’s going back to being Pete Dunne. I hated it at first but the Brawling Brutes gimmick was starting to grow on me.