Rumors of Butch reverting to Pete Dunne character intensify

Butch of the Brawling Brutes has dropped a hint of a return of his Pete Dunne character after rumors starting hitting the web this week that the former WWE UK champion is going back to his original gimmick.

In a tweet, Butch posted a photo holding the WWE UK title in his signature entrance pose with the words, “remember.”

The 29-year-old has been wrestling as Butch since March 2022 when he was brought up to the main roster and aligned himself with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as The Brawling Brutes.

The name change was met with a barrage of criticism online as Dunne built his reputation as the Bruiserweight from his indie days all the way to NXT.

The Brit is a former WWE UK champion and NXT UK Tag Team champion.