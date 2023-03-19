Reason Jim Ross missed AEW television in Canada

Jim Ross was not in attendance for the AEW Dynamite/Rampage event in Winnipeg, Canada on March 15th 2023. Paul Wight replaced JR on commentary for Rampage and during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation…

“He was getting treatment on Tuesday and Thursday for the radiation wound he had when he was getting radiation therapy for the skin cancer. He told me that he will not be missing any more Fridays, so he’ll be back Wednesday. This was just a tough trip, and he was having treatment done, and that’s why Paul Wight was in there (on Rampage commentary instead of) Jim Ross.”

(quote courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)