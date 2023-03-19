Notes on Vince McMahon, Dax Harwood, and names not headed to WWE hall of fame

– As previously reported, Vince McMahon’s recent appearance at WWE RAW was primarily to visit John Cena backstage. In addition to that, it was noted that he was not involved in any creative decisions at all.

According to a report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, McMahon’s visit was more than just a random visit, as it could have been a way for him to get back into the thick of things.

– PWInsider’s Mike Johnson was recently asked about the Hall of Fame status of multiple former superstars. The names he brought up were Chyna, Michelle McCool and Umaga. He said “WWE has landed on their five inductees and [none] of those three are on the list for 2023.”

– Dax Harwood tweeted:

Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 19, 2023

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial