Notes on Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Jordynne Grace, and Bray Wyatt

– Charlotte Flair told the Miami Herald that she still loves the company and “wants to be the very best”, but is also interested in seeing what she can achieve away from pro wrestling. During the interview, Charlotte teased pursuing more movie or TV roles in the future.

– Bray Wyatt has now been off WWE TV for several weeks due to has been revealed as a ‘physical issue’ and this may lead to Wyatt being left off the WrestleMania 39 card. While speaking on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed that this physical issue is a cover-up which will allow WWE to once again change his character. He said “He [Bray Wyatt] is allegedly injured, correct? What’s the matter with him? I think his feelings are hurt. Well, that’s a really good way to cover it! But I think, and I’ve said this before, I think they kind of gave Bray creative license over his character and his way of treading into the show, but it didn’t work. It didn’t work, and I think they are going to have to take him back to the shop and overhaul him and try another way because, this Fun House cr*p, I never liked it anyway. But I think he has not only failed but failed big time.”

– Mickie James is running it back with Jordynne Grace at Impact Sacrifice, and she recently weighed in on the rematch. James is set to defend her Knockouts Championship against Grace, who she beat for the title at Hard to Kill, at the March 24th Impact! Plus event and she discussed Grace in a new interview with Denise Salcedo. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful):

On Grace asking for the rematch: “This is a match that Jordynne asked for. Technically, she obviously has it in her rematch clause. To her, there is some speculation on whether she should still be champion. There’s a bit of controversy, and I certainly don’t want any controversy and if I’m going to be the champion, I want to truly be the champion. She deserves this rematch.”