After several months in NOAH, Jake Lee is champion.

Headlining Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “Great Voyage 2023” show in Japan, was Kaito Kiyomiya defending the GHC Heavyweight Championship against Jake Lee.

Kiyomiya’s reign that started in September 2022, came to an end as he was bested by Lee. After the bout, Lee was approached by Kongo’s Katsuhiko Nakajima, who issued the champion his first challenge for the belt.