Mercedes Mone talks her Japan dream and Forbidden Door PPV

Speaking at a panel at the Planet Comicon in Kansas City, Missouri, IWGP Women’s champion Mercedes Mone said that no one knows the real story of her WWE departure and she’s not going to say anything “because that’s just the classy boss” that she is.

“Nobody knows the story because I haven’t said anything,” Mone said when asked about leaving WWE.

She said it’s great that people like Dakota Kai and everyone else who went back because that’s their dream, but she is now chasing her dream which is Japan.

“You have to follow your heart and follow your soul and follow your dreams and this was always, always, always a dream of mine that I never got to accomplish,” Mone said when talking about wrestling for NJPW.

“I had to have a change, I had to feel something different in my heart and soul so I had to go after a whole new dream and a whole new chapter and a whole new destiny for me,” she continued, mentioning that she spent 10 years with WWE but for now this is where she wants to be.

Asked about appearing at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Mone asked what date it will be. When she was told it will be in June, Mone replied, “I don’t know, we gotta see then. June so far, I think we could be open. July might be open but I gotta get that phone call, I gotta get that phone call from unc!”