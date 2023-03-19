Chuck Taylor had emergency dental surgery this week

Mar 19, 2023 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, Chuck Taylor revealed that the reason he wasn’t on this past week’s AEW Dynamite was due to emergency dental surgery. He also provided pictures of the damage.

He wrote:

“Couldn’t help Orange because I had emergency dental surgery on my dumb skull. I hope Greg got me a ticket for Shazam Fury Of The Gods.”

Couldn’t help Orange because I had emergency dental surgery on my dumb skull. I hope Greg got me a ticket for Shazam Fury Of The Gods pic.twitter.com/gwGElvnWIo

— Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) March 16, 2023

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sandra D

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal