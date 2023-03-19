Chuck Taylor had emergency dental surgery this week

In a post on Twitter, Chuck Taylor revealed that the reason he wasn’t on this past week’s AEW Dynamite was due to emergency dental surgery. He also provided pictures of the damage.

He wrote:

“Couldn’t help Orange because I had emergency dental surgery on my dumb skull. I hope Greg got me a ticket for Shazam Fury Of The Gods.”

— Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) March 16, 2023