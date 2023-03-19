3/18/23 WWE house show results from Milwaukee, WI

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs Becky Lynch vs Chelsea Green vs Bayley : Belair retains, hitting the KOD on Green.

– Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano

– Dominick Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar

– Candice La Rae and Michin ( Mia Yim ) d Damage Control : Io Sky and Dakota Kai : La Rae pins Kai.

– Cody Rhodes d LA Knight

– Braun Strowman and Ricochet d Maximum Male Models

– Bobby Lashley d Baron Corbin

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM