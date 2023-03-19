3/18/23 WWE house show results from Milwaukee, WI
– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs Becky Lynch vs Chelsea Green vs Bayley : Belair retains, hitting the KOD on Green.
In the first match of the evening @BiancaBelairWWE picks up the win over @itsBayleyWWE @ImChelseaGreen and @BeckyLynchWWE #wwemilwaukee pic.twitter.com/aW96MmhRIy
— Steven Radmer (@Steven_R) March 19, 2023
– Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano
– Dominick Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar
– Candice La Rae and Michin ( Mia Yim ) d Damage Control : Io Sky and Dakota Kai : La Rae pins Kai.
– Cody Rhodes d LA Knight
LA Knight cuts a great promo, yeah! And @CodyRhodes makes his entrance. #wwemilwaukee pic.twitter.com/9cwQMRPbRB
— Steven Radmer (@Steven_R) March 19, 2023
– Braun Strowman and Ricochet d Maximum Male Models
– Bobby Lashley d Baron Corbin
– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM