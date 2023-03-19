3/18/23 WWE house show results from Fargo, ND

– WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The Brawling Brutes

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Shayna Baszler

– The Viking Raiders defeated Legado del Fantasma

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sonya DeVille

– Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Gonzalez. After the match, Ripley continues her attack on Gonzalez. Liv Morgan comes to the ring and makes the save.

– Drew McIntyre / Luke Gallows / Karl Anderson defeated GUNTHER / L Kaiser / G Vinci

– Solo Sikoa defeated Sami Zayn after Jimmy and Jey Uso distract Zayn.

