3/18/23 WWE house show results from Fargo, ND
– WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The Brawling Brutes
– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Shayna Baszler
– The Viking Raiders defeated Legado del Fantasma
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sonya DeVille
– Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Gonzalez. After the match, Ripley continues her attack on Gonzalez. Liv Morgan comes to the ring and makes the save.
– Drew McIntyre / Luke Gallows / Karl Anderson defeated GUNTHER / L Kaiser / G Vinci
– Solo Sikoa defeated Sami Zayn after Jimmy and Jey Uso distract Zayn.
