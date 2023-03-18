Vince McMahon reportedly tried to break up The New Day multiple times

– The New Day have been together for going on 10 years now, and a new report says that Vince McMahon tried to split them several times. The three man stable of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E. have been a unit since mid-2014 and while Big E. is on hiatus with his neck injury, they’ve stayed together throughout even when they’ve been split up on different brands. Fightful Select reports that McMahon made multiple attempts to split the group up when he was in charge despite the group’s wishes to avoid such a split.

The report cites multiple sources within WWE and notes one specific pitch that came after Woods won King of the Ring, with McMahon pitching the idea of Woods turning on Kingston because “it’s what a King would do.” Woods is said to have specifically fought not to have the turn. McMahon was also adamant about splitting the team up in recent years in the Draft, only to later decide to reunite them. He also pitched a split for the group after Kingston won the WWE Championship during “KofiMania,” but the trio opposed it.