The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an updated PPV buy number for AEW Revolution, which happened earlier this month. According to the report, the show will likely end up at around 133,000 buys.

Traditional PPV buys are closer to the final numbers of both Full Gear and All Out last year, but overall buys are down 0.7% from the past two shows. This includes international numbers dropping, as US numbers may be closer to Full Gear.

This is down 22.5% from last year’s Revolution. With TV buys, it’s almost the same as Forbidden Show and last year’s Double or Nothing.