Updated lineup for WrestleMania 39 coming out of last night’s Smackdown

Two Showcase matches were confirmed for WrestleMania 39 on Smackdown this week. There will be one tag team Fatal 4 Way for the men’s division and one for the women. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez qualified on Smackdown by defeating Emma & Tegan Nox. No other qualifiers have been held yet. It was also announced on Smackdown that GUNTHER will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat with Sheamus & Drew McIntyre.

Coming out of last night’s Smackdown, here is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled for Saturday 4/1 and Sunday 4/2 from So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. John Cena

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat: GUNTHER (C) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Showcase Match: 4 men’s teams to be announced

Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. 3 women’s teams to be announced

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night 1 confirmed)

WrestleMania Host: The Miz