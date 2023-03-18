Ricky Reyes Retires from Pro Wrestling
Ricky Reyes, former ROH Tag Team Champion and veteran wrestler for a myriad of other promotions, announced his retirement earlier today and expressed his intentions to focus on spending more time with his family. The announcement was posted to Twitter and stated:
Thank You Pro Wrestling 🌎
I will always be GRATEFUL for Everything and Everyone involved! #NJPW #LAdojo #ROH #LuchaUnderground #CMLL #VPW #WWC #TexasWrestling #BlackTiger pic.twitter.com/eoJsizUJD4
— Ricky Reyes (@RickyReyes01) March 17, 2023