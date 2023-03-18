Ricky Reyes Retires from Pro Wrestling

Mar 18, 2023 - by James Walsh

Ricky Reyes, former ROH Tag Team Champion and veteran wrestler for a myriad of other promotions, announced his retirement earlier today and expressed his intentions to focus on spending more time with his family. The announcement was posted to Twitter and stated:

Thank You Pro Wrestling 🌎
I will always be GRATEFUL for Everything and Everyone involved! #NJPW #LAdojo #ROH #LuchaUnderground #CMLL #VPW #WWC #TexasWres

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sandra D

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal