Photo: Cameron Grimes has a new look

– Cameron Grimes return promo photos have started to make their way around Reddit threads and Twitter. Grimes has long been rumored to be on the verge of a call-up to the main roster, with it now feeling pretty inevitable that the one-time Trevor Lee will rock up on the Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania. And in what appears to be some physical preparation for that potential jump up to the red or blue brand, it looks as though the long-time black and gold performer has seriously packed on some muscle.

Cameron Grimes has been putting in work! He’s ready for the main roster pic.twitter.com/1c0ttZIxPi — 🏅Almighty Uce🎆🦾 (@KingofIWC) March 18, 2023