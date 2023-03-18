Notes on Eddie Kingston and Masha Slamovich

– OTT’s ScrapperMania 7 has been dealt another blow.

The Irish promotion announced on Friday that Eddie Kingston has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been pulled from the event.

Kingston had been scheduled to face Man Like DeReiss in Wolverhampton on Friday’s show and Big Damo on Saturday’s card from Dublin.

Kingston was to serve as a replacement for Jon Moxley on the show. OTT announced Moxley for ScrapperMania 7 back in January but AEW ended up pulling him so he could perform on a house show in Troy, Ohio this weekend.

– Masha Slamovich has won the GCW World Championship.

At GCW Eye for an Eye on last night, Slamovich challenged Nick Gage for the GCW World Championship in the main event.

At the event of a hard-fought match, Slamovich defeated Gage to win the match and the title.