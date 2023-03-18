Notes on Chris Jericho and Ian Riccaboni

– Chris Jericho still gets Y2J chants from time to time, and he recently explained why that “kind of bugs” him in a certain way. Jericho has gone through several iterations of his character over the years, and in an interview on the Basic! podcast he talked about how he doesn’t dislike hearing the chant but feels like it’s not who he is anymore.

“It kind of bugs me when people chant ‘Y2J,’” Jericho said (via Wrestling Inc). “There’s so many other things I’ve done since then. It doesn’t bug me in a bad way, but it’s kind of like, ‘No, no, no. We’re the Demo God.’ … I really believe, and I think it’s one of the reasons why I’ve still been able to stay on top for so long, it’s always different. It’s never the same thing. I’ll always tweak it and change it and try different things. … It’s very important to stay fresh and stay current. Respect your past but always think of the future.”

Jericho first used the “Y2J” moniker during his arrival to WWE in 1999 and continued to be referred to by the name in WWE through the early 2000s.

For the record, @aew is the ONLY North American wrestling company I’ve worked for that has paid for my transportation & hotels consistently for EVERY show I’ve worked for them, since 1996 when Paul E paid for my rooms at the crack hotel in Philly. https://t.co/Eextl9qIO9 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 18, 2023

