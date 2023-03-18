Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Next Week on AEW Dynamite …

Jon Moxley VS Stu Grayson

No Disqualification Match:

HOOK VS Stokely Hathaway

DREAM MATCH:

Kenny Omega VS El Hijo Del Vikingo

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Gunn’s VS Top Flight

Toni Storm VS Skye Blue

THIS WEDNESDAY! A long-awaited dream match will take place between @KennyOmegamanX and @vikingo_aaa during #AEWDynamite! #AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/8aVUtL2JkZ

