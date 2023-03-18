Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite
Next Week on AEW Dynamite …
Jon Moxley VS Stu Grayson
No Disqualification Match:
HOOK VS Stokely Hathaway
DREAM MATCH:
Kenny Omega VS El Hijo Del Vikingo
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:
The Gunn’s VS Top Flight
Toni Storm VS Skye Blue
THIS WEDNESDAY! A long-awaited dream match will take place between @KennyOmegamanX and @vikingo_aaa during #AEWDynamite! #AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/8aVUtL2JkZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2023