Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Mar 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Next Week on AEW Dynamite …

Jon Moxley VS Stu Grayson

No Disqualification Match:
HOOK VS Stokely Hathaway

DREAM MATCH:
Kenny Omega VS El Hijo Del Vikingo

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:
The Gunn’s VS Top Flight

Toni Storm VS Skye Blue

